Downtown Seoul buzzed with a festive mood Saturday as fans gathered for K-pop group BTS' comeback concert, with some singing "Arirang" — the Korean folk song the septet's new album is named after.

Throngs of people had already gathered at Gwanghwamun Square in the morning ahead of the group's long-awaited return to the stage.

Fans were elated about the group's return with its fifth studio album "Arirang" on Friday. According to the group's agency, the album captures BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea — a nod to the folksong.

"It's a very impressive album," said Sevgi Kanat, a 25-year-old who flew in from Turkey for the concert. "BTS always lives up to their name."

A 55-year-old who arrived from Australia the previous night with her daughter voiced excitement about the comeback show as she hummed the folk song.

She described BTS as a symbol of South Korea, noting that she plans to later visit the southeastern city of Busan, the hometown of BTS member Jungkook, during her trip.

Fans were seen taking selfies around the square, with some holding up newspapers specially printed to mark the group's comeback.

Sarah Amadori, an Italian studying in South Korea, said she was excited to finally see the group after four years.

"They got me into Korean culture and everything and now I'm here, living here, studying here," the 23-year-old said, noting that her favorite member is the group's leader RM.

The free concert is expected to draw 260,000 people, including 22,000 ticket holders.

Many fans at the square did not have tickets to see the group up close, but some were satisfied to just hear their voices live.

"I probably can't see them because I don't have tickets but I will try my best to hear their voice. It will be enough for now," Kanat said. (Yonhap)