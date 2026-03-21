Ahead of Saturday's special live performance marking K-pop giant BTS' long-awaited return, Seoul transformed into a sprawling open-air festival overnight, as fans poured into the heart of the city, turning weekday streets into scenes of celebration.

The stone walls of the 600-year-old Sungnyemun gate, a key national treasure of South Korea, lit up with alternating white and red logos of BTS and its new album, "Arirang." Accompanied by a deep rumbling sound, the silhouettes of the seven members appeared in a burst of brilliant light, prompting the gathered fans to raise their phone cameras in unison.

Then, the melody of the familiar Korean folk song "Arirang," played on the traditional Korean instrument "taepyeongso," rang out. As the video transitioned to footage of the members walking down the street holding traditional lanterns, cheers erupted from the crowd, with fans busily pressing their camera buttons so as not to miss the scene.

The light projection show was part of "BTS The City Arirang Seoul," a project launched by Hybe, the K-pop company behind BTS, and the city government to celebrate the group's comeback. Around 600 pre-registered fans were allowed to view the event in rotation on the night, as staff guided crowds through the area to maintain safety.

Foreign members of ARMY, the group's dedicated fanbase, shared collective excitement over the event and the band's return.

Rayane, a 29-year-old Brazilian studying Korean in Seoul, said, "I think it's important and it's so cool because, of course, I live in Korea, but it can make other people know more about Korea." She added, "I waited around four years for its return. So I'm so happy now."

Anna, a 30-year-old exchange student from Germany, said she enjoyed the light show very much. "I'm really happy that my exchange student time is at the same time as the BTS comeback."

The event was held hours after BTS dropped its fifth studio album "Arirang," after a break of three years and nine months from group projects due to its members' military service.

Claudia, a Spanish university graduate, praised the new release as "a really ambitious project" and "something completely new that has never been done before," adding that she is excited to attend Saturday's concert at Gwanghwamun Square.

"What I really want to see is what it came up with for the dancers and also the costumes because its styling team is next level."

Across the city, other key landmarks joined the celebration: N Seoul Tower on Mount Nam, Cheonggye Stream, and the Sebitseom islands all glowed crimson red, the color theme of the album.

Farther east along the Han River, 2,000 drones rose from Ttukseom Park in a choreographed light show. They first formed a massive Taegeuk pattern, then rhythmically transformed into the Korean national flag to a track from the new album, and finally spelled out "Arirang" in Korean.

The riverside was already packed an hour before the show. Fans swayed to background tracks of BTS' new music, their voices rising as drones formed faces of each member. When the refrain of the beloved Korean folk song drifted through the speakers, foreign fans joined in, their voices uniting in a massive sing-along.

At Gwanghwamun Square, where Saturday's comeback concert will take place, digital billboards on surrounding buildings simultaneously flashed footage filmed to mark the comeback of BTS from 7 p.m., drawing clusters of locals and tourists taking selfies under the glow of the screens.

The celebration will continue through the weekend, with a BTS-themed musical fountain show at Banpo Bridge and fan lounges and exhibitions planned across Seoul through next month. (Yonhap)