Ten people have been killed and four others are still reported missing in a large fire at a car parts plant in Daejeon, authorities said Saturday. Another 59 people suffered serious or slight injuries.

Firefighters have been searching for the four people who were unaccounted for when the blaze started.

One of the bodies was found on the second floor of the factory and nine others were found on the third floor, according to authorities.

A total of 170 workers were inside the plant when the fire was reported at around 1:17 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters were earlier been unable to enter the structure due to concerns it could collapse. Also complicating the firefighting effort was 200 kilograms of sodium inside the building, which could explode if poorly handled.

Authorities said they began overnight search operations at around 10:50 p.m. on Friday after experts determined it was safe for firefighters to enter the building. (Yonhap)