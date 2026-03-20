HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces today that Mr. Huang Yongzhang has been appointed as the Vice Chairman, an Executive Director, the Chief Executive Officer, the President and a member of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee.

The biographical details of Mr. Huang Yongzhang are set out below:

Born in 1966, Mr. Huang is a professor-level senior engineer with a Doctor of Science degree. Mr. Huang previously served as Vice President of CNPC International (Nile) Ltd., Vice President and Chief Safety Officer of China Oil Exploration and Development Corporation, Executive Vice President and President of CNPC Middle East Corporation, and Director of CNPC Middle East Regional Coordination Committee. From April 2020 to September 2025, Mr. Huang served as Vice President of China National Petroleum Corporation during which he concurrently served as the Chief Safety Officer. From September 2020 to September 2025, Mr. Huang served as a Director of PetroChina Company Limited, during which he concurrently served as the President from March 2021. Mr. Huang has served as a Director and the General Manager of China National Offshore Oil Corporation since September 2025.

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Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at https://www.cnoocltd.com.

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This press release includes forward looking information, including statements regarding the likely future developments in the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, such as expected future events, business prospects or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company as of this date in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the current expectations and predictions of the Company is uncertain. Actual results, performance and financial condition may differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with macro-political and economic factors, fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, climate change and environmental policies, the Company's price forecast, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, HSSE and insurance policies and changes in anti-corruption, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and corporate governance laws and regulations.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

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For further enquiries, please contact:

Liu Cui

Media & Public Relations

CNOOC Limited

Tel: +86-10-8452-6641

Fax: +86-10-8452-1441

E-mail: mr@cnooc.com.cn

Cheng Yao

Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited

Tel: +852 5540 0725

Fax: +852 2111 1103

E-mail:cnooc.hk.list@everbloom.com.cn