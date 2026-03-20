South Korea imposed a travel ban on parts of Lebanon amid rising security concerns linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The ban -- the highest Level 4 in a four-tier travel warning system -- took effect at 8 p.m. in Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, and West Beqaa and Rashaya districts in Beqaa Governorate, according to the ministry.

The ministry has already issued the Level 4 alert for areas along the border with Israel, as well as for South Governorate, Nabatieh Governorate and parts of Dahiyeh in Beirut.

The rest of the country will remain under Level 3, which advises citizens to leave the area.

Under the law, those who travel to or remain in areas under a travel ban without special permission can be punished.

The ministry also issued a Level 3 travel alert for the Saudi Arabian city of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.

brk@yna.co.kr

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