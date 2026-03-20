The National Assembly on Friday passed a prosecution reform bill led by the ruling Democratic Party, aimed at stripping the prosecution of investigative authority and laying the legal groundwork for a new indictment agency.

The bill was approved in a 161-1 vote during a plenary session shortly after a 24-hour filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) ended. PPP lawmakers boycotted the vote.

With its passage, the law is set to take effect in October, when the current prosecution service structure will be abolished as part of the government's push to separate the powers of investigation and indictment.

No change was made to the title of the agency's chief, which will remain "prosecutor general."

Under the bill, the new indictment agency will handle only indictments, while investigative powers will be transferred to a newly established serious crimes investigation agency.

Shortly after the vote, the DP also introduced another bill outlining the scope of authority and operations of the new investigative body, prompting the PPP to launch another filibuster session.

Under the bill, the new investigative body will be established under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and will be responsible for probing major crimes, including corruption, economic offenses, defense industry-related crimes and drug offenses. (Yonhap)