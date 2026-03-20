President Lee Jae Myung on Friday instructed authorities to mobilize all available resources to rescue victims and contain a fire at a car parts plant in the central city of Daejeon, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Lee gave the instruction after being briefed on the fire, which broke out at around 1:17 p.m. in Daejeon, injuring at least 50 people, including 35 seriously, so far.

"Lee ordered authorities to mobilize all available resources, including equipment and personnel, to bring the situation under control and rescue people," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press notice. "He called for the swift rescue of those affected while also stressing the need to prevent safety accidents involving rescue personnel."

The National Fire Agency issued a nationwide firefighting mobilization order at 1:53 p.m., a measure taken when a blaze is considered to exceed the response capacity of local authorities. (Yonhap)