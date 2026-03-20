At night, the palace takes on a quieter, more contemplative air perfect for a spring stroll.

The Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung invites visitors to trace a king’s footsteps by lantern light, offering one of the city’s most sought-after seasonal experiences inside the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Held Thursday through Sunday from April 16 to May 31, the tour is offered in six sessions, beginning at 7:10, 7:15 and 7:20 p.m., and again at 8:00, 8:05 and 8:10 p.m.

Participants enter through Geumho Gate, each carrying a traditional cheongsachorong lantern, and follow a guided route across Geumcheon Bridge, the oldest surviving bridge in a Joseon royal palace, into the palace’s most storied quarters, including Injeongjeon Hall, the main throne hall, and Nakseonjae, the king’s residence.

Curated moments unfold along the way. At Nakseonjae, a live daegeum performance drifts through the air. In the rear garden’s Buyongji area, costumed performers recreate a royal stroll. At Yeongyeongdang, the tour concludes with court dance and music, accompanied by traditional refreshments.

Tickets are allocated through a lottery system. Applications, limited to one per account, will be accepted via Ticketlink from March 23 at 2 p.m. to March 29 at 2 p.m., with winners announced March 31 at 5 p.m. Selected applicants may purchase up to two tickets between April 1 and April 4 at 30,000 won per person. Any remaining seats will be released on a first-come, first-served basis beginning April 6 at 2 p.m.

Four special sessions — held May 10, 17, 24 and 31 — will be reserved for international visitors, with tours offered in English, Chinese and Japanese. Reservations for those sessions open April 2 at 9 a.m. through Creatrip.