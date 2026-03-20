Mornings and afternoons at Gyeongbokgung come with a rare indulgence this spring: tasting the same desserts Korea's kings once enjoyed.

From April 8 to May 27, the palace will host the 2026 edition of its Gyeongbokgung Saenggwabang program. The seasonal culinary experience recreates Joseon-era (1392-1910) royal desserts once prepared in the saenggwabang, the kitchen dedicated to sweets and light refreshments.

The 70-minute program offers a set of six traditional confections paired with a medicinal herbal tea, enjoyed in the calm of the palace grounds. The program is held four times a day at 10 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. with 34 participants per session. There are no sessions on Tuesdays, when the palace is closed.

Drawing from The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty, the menu reflects desserts and herbal teas once enjoyed by the kings themselves. This year, two newly curated tea tables bring distinct royal tastes into focus.

“King Yeongjo’s Table” reflects the disciplined diet of King Yeongjo, the dynasty’s longest-reigning monarch, who ruled for 52 years and lived to 81. Records describe him as known for avoiding excess, limiting meat and favoring a largely plant-based diet.

His table emphasizes subtle, balanced flavors and restraint, with offerings including moyakgwa, lotus root chips, dasik (a bite-sized traditional Korean snack food), pine nut brittle, jujube and chestnut sweets, and candied balloon flower root.

“King Sukjong’s Table” takes a more opulent turn, evoking the lavish atmosphere of royal banquets.

Inspired by the 19th king of Joseon and one of its most powerful rulers, the selection highlights vividly colored fruit jellies and honey-glazed pastries. He is also known for restoring the deposed King Danjong’s royal title, a story recently highlighted by the popularity of the box-office hit "The King’s Warden."

The table features juak (traditional donut), candied kumquat, stuffed dried persimmon, dasik, twisted confections and omija fruit jelly.

Special editions of the program will be offered on select dates — April 20, May 5, 8, 15 and 24 — where guests can enjoy traditional Korean music performances as well.

Participation is determined by lottery. Applications open from 2 p.m. on Friday through March 26 via Ticketlink, with winners announced at 5 p.m. on March 30. Selected participants may purchase up to two tickets (15,000 won each) starting March 31 at 2 p.m., choosing their preferred date and time. Remaining seats, if any, will be released for first-come, first-served booking beginning April 3 at 2 p.m.