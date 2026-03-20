Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said Friday a live performance by K-pop supergroup BTS this weekend is expected to generate trillions of won in economic value in South Korea.

The seven-member group will take to the stage under the title "BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang" at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Saturday to celebrate the release of its new studio album, "Arirang," its first in nearly four years.

"This concert is expected to generate trillions of won in economic value, but its intangible effects could be several or even dozens of times greater," Koo said on social media platform X.

Citing volatility stemming from conflict in the Middle East, Koo expressed hope that BTS' return would bring encouragement to many people.

"Just as BTS' comeback gives hope to many, I hope the war will end soon and the economy can return to normal," he said, adding the government will do its utmost to respond to the crisis. (Yonhap)