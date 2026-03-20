Hotels are sharpening their appeal to “pet-fam” travelers, a fast-growing segment of owners who treat pets as family and expect them to be part of the trip.

The shift reflects broader demographic changes. Nearly 28.6 percent of Korean households now own pets, according to the Agriculture Ministry’s 2025 animal welfare plan. Domestic travel with pets is also on the rise, with lodging experiences climbing from 53 percent in 2022 to 60.4 percent in 2024, data from the Korea Tourism Organization shows.

Against that backdrop, urban hotels and resort operators are investing in specialized rooms, amenities and even dedicated events for pets — a far cry from the days when animals were barely tolerated in hospitality settings.

At Seoul Dragon City, the push is gaining renewed momentum around International Dog Day on March 23. The Grand Mercure Ambassador Hotel and Residences Seoul Yongsan operates an entire floor reserved for guests traveling with dogs, offering a quieter, more private stay.

Inside, “pet rooms” are outfitted with custom furnishings — beds, cabinets, dining sets — alongside practical items such as towels, pads and feeding bowls, allowing guests to travel light. A separate elevator minimizes friction with other guests, while a ground-level outdoor space, The Garden, provides a rare patch for dog walking in central Seoul.

On Jeju Island, scale becomes the selling point. Jeju Shinhwa World has refreshed its “Dear My Petmily” package, centered on multibedroom suites that can accommodate up to five adults, four children and two dogs. The offering pairs large-format living spaces with pet-specific amenities, from organic bedding to joint-support mats, reflecting a growing emphasis on animal wellness as part of the guest experience.

Nearby, Lotte Resort Jeju ArtVillas is targeting a different niche: golf travelers who don’t want to leave their pets behind. Its seasonal package bundles villa stays with rounds at a connected golf course, waiving additional fees for pet-accompanied play during March.

In Busan, Signiel Busan has partnered with a sleep brand to introduce pet-specific mattresses in upgraded rooms, alongside curated welcome kits and apparel such as pet pajamas. The hotel said occupancy for its pet-friendly rooms rose more than 60 percent on-year as of late 2025, underscoring the segment’s growth.

The trend is extending beyond accommodation into programming. Sono International is holding a Jeju-based “run-trip” festival on March 28-29, combining travel, fitness and pet-friendly activities, including dog-accompanied running courses and behavioral workshops.

Industry watchers say the evolution is less about novelty and more about normalization. As pets become embedded in daily life, travel habits are following suit — and hotels are adjusting accordingly.