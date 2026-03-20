Hyosung Heavy Industries said Friday it has developed a spring-operated 362-kilovolt gas circuit breaker and successfully passed certification under standards set by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

A gas circuit breaker is a key safety device used in power grids, which manages electrical loads and maintains stable operations by quickly interrupting current during faults, preventing blackouts or equipment damage.

The company said the newly developed 362kV breaker is the first in Korea to adopt a spring-operated mechanism instead of the conventional pneumatic system. The new design operates with about one-fifth the energy of air-pressure systems, reducing noise while improving reliability.

The breaker is also designed for transportation as a fully assembled product, eliminating on-site assembly and cutting installation time by more than 80 percent, according to the company.

Hyosung said it has already secured more than 100 billion won ($67 million) in preorders from US clients during the development phase. The product is widely used in US substations, where demand is expected to grow further amid rising power grid investment driven by AI data center construction.

The company also supplies ultra-high-voltage transformers and breakers for 765kV transmission networks in the US, a segment gaining traction in the market. The new product is expected to strengthen Hyosung’s strategy of offering a full package of ultra-high-voltage power equipment.

Last month, the company signed a 787 billion won supply deal with a major US transmission operator, the largest contract ever secured by a Korean power equipment firm.

Hyosung has also invested a total of $300 million in its Memphis plant in the US to expand local production and strengthen its supply chain presence.

According to BloombergNEF, investment in the US power grid is expected to reach $115 billion in 2025, with transmission sector investment — closely tied to demand for ultra-high-voltage equipment — projected to grow at an average annual rate of 16 percent through 2027.