Tomorrow X Together asked fans to share stories of moments that have made them wish for “one more day,” in a campaign inspired by its upcoming EP, label Big Hit Music announced Thursday.

Promotional posters for the event also included the text, “TXT will do the asking for you,” piquing fans' interest.

The group is set to return April 13 with its eighth EP, “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns.” In the lead-up to the release, the group has offered a series of unusual promotional activities, including a fake website that “sold” items to ease anxieties for a week.

TXT will have a showcase on the day of the album's release. In May and June, the group will visit four cities in Japan for a special concert marking its seventh debut anniversary.