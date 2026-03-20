Police are investigating claims that counterfeit gold products were sold through e-commerce platform Coupang, as rising prices fuel a broader increase in gold-related crime.

A woman in her 60s filed a complaint alleging that gold items worth about 14 million won ($9,400) she purchased on Coupang in January, including necklaces, bars and bracelets, were either fake or of substandard purity, according to the Gimpo Police Station.

The buyer said she initially purchased the items as gifts and for investment, trusting the platform’s credibility. The issue surfaced when she attempted to resell the gold and was told by local dealers that the products were not genuine.

She said she received partial refunds from one seller but has been unable to contact others, some of whom insist the items are authentic. Police have completed an initial interview and plan to send the products to the National Forensic Service for analysis while tracing the sellers involved.

The case comes as gold prices, which surged to record highs in recent months, have triggered a rise in related fraud and theft.

In January, authorities were asked to investigate reports of adulterated gold circulating in the domestic market. In one case in Busan, a bracelet imported from China was found to contain mixed materials.

While gold is considered a safe-haven asset, recent price swings have also made it a target for fraud and theft.