South Korea hosted a roundtable in Moscow to discuss ways to advance cultural relations and exchanges with Russia, marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of their formal bilateral diplomatic relations, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The roundtable on South Korea-Russia cultural exchanges, held the previous day, was attended by Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russia's special presidential representative on international cultural cooperation, former Russian ambassadors to South Korea, and scholars from universities and research centers.

Speaking at the event, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae stressed the importance of maintaining bilateral relations through cultural exchanges.

"Although South Korea-Russia relations are experiencing difficulties amid a grave international situation, it is important for the two countries to enhance mutual understanding and interest between their peoples through cultural and arts exchanges to ensure the stable, long-term development of bilateral ties," Lee said.

Shvydkoy also underscored the long-standing record of culture exchanges between the two countries, pledging efforts to further develop bilateral ties.

The roundtable included discussions involving scholars from key academic institutions, including Moscow State University, on ways to enhance bilateral exchanges in culture, the performing arts and tourism.

The event was organized to mark the publication of a book on South Korea-Russia cultural exchanges by former Russian Amb. Evgeny Afanasiev, for which Lee, former South Korean ambassadors and incumbent National Security Adviser Wi Sung-Lac contributed articles. (Yonhap)