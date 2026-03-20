The Walt Disney Company Korea is deepening its push into Korea’s fashion scene, teaming up with a new wave of local brands to reposition “Mickey & Friends” as a style symbol rather than a nostalgic character franchise.

Starting this month, Disney Korea is rolling out a series of collaborations with Songzio and Marithe Francois Girbaud, both of which have gained traction at home and abroad amid the rise of Korean fashion. The collections reinterpret Mickey Mouse and related characters through each brand’s distinct design language.

Songzio, one of Korea’s first-generation high-end designer labels, unveiled its “Iconography” capsule earlier this week. Drawing on classical art references, the collection renders Mickey and friends in intricate pen-style illustrations, layered with embroidery and silkscreen techniques.

The 22-piece lineup — including T-shirts and shirts — incorporates the brand’s signature avant-garde silhouettes and structural detailing. It launched online on Wednesday and is set for broader offline distribution beginning Friday.

A second drop is scheduled for April 14, when Marithe Francois Girbaud releases its first collaboration with Disney Korea. The collection leans into a narrative concept, imagining Mickey Mouse discovering the brand’s archival denim in a Paris vintage market.

Blending the label’s signature logo and denim identity with Mickey graphics, the line emphasizes a retro European aesthetic. Handwritten-style typography and sketch-like visuals reinforce the brand’s vintage mood. The release spans 19 items across nine styles for adults, alongside a kids’ line of 12 items in six styles.

These projects build on Disney Korea’s ongoing strategy of partnering with influential Korean labels to keep its intellectual property culturally relevant. Previous collaborations include trend-driven brands such as thisisneverthat, Adererror and Gentle Monster.

The strategy appears to be resonating. Earlier this month, Gentle Monster’s 2026 Circuit Collection, tied to Disney’s global partnership with Formula 1, drew attention for its immersive retail presentation featuring a large-scale Mickey Mouse installation. A campaign video for the collaboration surpassed 38 million views within two weeks of release.

Disney Korea said it plans to further expand partnerships across fashion and lifestyle categories as it continues to reinterpret “Mickey & Friends” through a contemporary lens.