President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating climbed to 67 percent, marking the highest level since he took office, a survey showed Friday.

The survey by Gallup Korea, conducted Tuesday through Thursday on 1,004 respondents aged 18 and over, showed that the positive assessment of Lee's overall performance rose 1 percentage point from the previous week, marking a third consecutive week of record highs.

The negative assessment also rose 1 percentage point to 25 percent, while 8 percent were undecided.

Lee's economic policies were cited most frequently as the reason for the positive evaluation at 17 percent, followed by overall performance at 10 percent and diplomacy at 9 percent.

Following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, the government rolled out a series of measures to stabilize the economy and help ease livelihood burdens stemming from the impact of the Middle East conflict, including a fuel price cap.

Among the negative responses, concerns over the economy, including people's livelihoods and a weak local currency, stood at 18 percent, followed by his real estate policy with 8 percent.

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party fell 1 percentage point to 46 percent, while that for the main opposition People Power Party remained at 20 percent. (Yonhap)