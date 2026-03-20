President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating climbed to 67 percent, marking the highest level since he took office, a survey showed Friday.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with senior aides at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with senior aides at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The survey by Gallup Korea, conducted Tuesday through Thursday on 1,004 respondents aged 18 and over, showed that the positive assessment of Lee's overall performance rose 1 percentage point from the previous week, marking a third consecutive week of record highs.

The negative assessment also rose 1 percentage point to 25 percent, while 8 percent were undecided.

Lee's economic policies were cited most frequently as the reason for the positive evaluation at 17 percent, followed by overall performance at 10 percent and diplomacy at 9 percent.

Following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, the government rolled out a series of measures to stabilize the economy and help ease livelihood burdens stemming from the impact of the Middle East conflict, including a fuel price cap.

Among the negative responses, concerns over the economy, including people's livelihoods and a weak local currency, stood at 18 percent, followed by his real estate policy with 8 percent.

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party fell 1 percentage point to 46 percent, while that for the main opposition People Power Party remained at 20 percent. (Yonhap)