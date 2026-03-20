Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul has paid his respects to late former first ladies on their death anniversaries and sent wreaths on behalf of President Lee Jae Myung, officials said Friday.

Kwon has attended memorial events of former first ladies whose death anniversaries fell after Lee took office in June last year and sent flowers in Lee's name, according to his ministry.

On Thursday, Kwon attended the memorial service of Francesca Donner, the wife of the nation's first president, Rhee Syng-man.

He also paid his respects to the late former first lady Yook Young-su, the wife of former conservative President Park Chung-hee, in August last year, and Son Myung-soon, the wife of former President Kim Young-sam, earlier this month.

A veterans minister had occasionally shown up to commemoration events for former presidents in the past, but it marked the first time that the top official in charge of veterans affairs attended commemoration events of former first ladies.

The move comes as Lee has underscored national unity beyond political affiliation or ideologies, expressing his respects for the country's former presidents and their wives.

The government plans to send wreaths in Lee's name on the death anniversaries of other late first ladies, including Lee Hee-ho, the wife of former liberal President Kim Dae-jung. (Yonhap)