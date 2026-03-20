Retailers and hotels in central Seoul were seen Friday ramping up purple-themed marketing campaigns, leveraging the signature color of the global fandom of K-pop titan BTS, with an anticipated comeback concert by the group just a day away.

Department stores, hotels and convenience stores are scaling up operations as tourists flock to BTS merchandise shops from early Friday. Companies are also tightening safety measures amid expectations of heavy foot traffic.

Lotte Department Store is running a "Welcome Light" project through Sunday, illuminating the Lotte Town Myeongdong area in purple during evening hours. Lotte Duty Free has set up purple-themed experiential booths in the Myeongdong shopping district.

Lifestyle firm LF Corp. has redesigned its Hazzys flagship store, Space H Seoul, with purple displays.

Restaurants are offering promotions ranging from free meals to discounts for customers wearing purple, while coffee and dessert chains are rolling out limited-edition items, such as lavender-themed ice cream.

Demand for BTS merchandise, including plush toys, key rings and character goods, has surged in the run-up to the concert, leading to widespread sellouts across major shopping districts.

Shinsegae Duty Free said sales of BTS merchandise at its Myeongdong "K-Wave Zone" jumped 190 percent in the March 11-17 period from a week earlier.

Hotels and resorts are also introducing BTS-themed packages to attract international visitors.

Paradise City has launched a "Fan First" campaign offering limited-edition BTS merchandise, along with photo zones and music fountain shows.

Travel platform Nol Universe is offering discounts on 16 Seoul-based experiences, including Han River cruises, city bus tours and traditional hanbok experiences.

With large crowds expected, retailers are reinforcing safety measures.

Lotte Department Store's main branch in Myeongdong plans to increase safety personnel by 150 percent on Saturday, including anti-terrorism staff.

Convenience store operators are also activating emergency response systems to handle the surge.

CU said it has secured up to 100 times the usual inventory of key items, including bottled water, coffee and portable batteries, across more than 30 outlets in Gwanghwamun and Myeongdong.

7-Eleven has set up dedicated K-food displays and installed banners welcoming BTS fans.

Businesses across retail and hospitality are seeking to capture increased demand while maintaining safety amid an influx of global visitors. (Yonhap)