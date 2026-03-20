South Korea's top search engine operator Naver Corp. said Friday it will offer a special map service tailored to this week's comeback concert by K-pop sensation BTS, helping fans locate information desks and other facilities at the venue.

Naver said its map application will provide a layout of the concert venue at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, including the locations of gates, restrooms and medical facilities.

The seven-member act is set to perform Saturday to mark the release of its fifth studio album, "Arirang."

The tech giant added users can receive real-time updates on traffic control and public transportation. Subways are scheduled to skip Gwanghwamun, City Hall and Gyeongbokgung stations from 2 p.m. Saturday until after the concert at 10 p.m.

The service is expected to help foreign tourists, as the map is available in English, Chinese and Japanese, the company added.

Police expect around 260,000 people to gather for the event. (Yonhap)