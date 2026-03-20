The number of foreigners visiting South Korea this month increased by more than 30 percent from a year ago, data showed Friday, indicating a possible influx of global BTS fans ahead of the K-pop band's comeback concert in Seoul this weekend.

According to the Korea Immigration Service, the number of foreigners, excluding crew members, who entered the country from March 1-18, was tallied at 1,099,700, marking an increase of 32.7 percent, or 271,200, from 828,500 in the same period of last year.

The increase can probably be attributed to the gathering of BTS fans in time for Saturday's concert on Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. If those arriving here Thursday and Friday are taken into account, there are predictions that the number of foreign visitors could rise by more than 50 percent on-year.

As if to prove the BTS effect, the increase is particularly noticeable among those in their teens and 20s, where the band's fan base is large. The number of foreign visitors in their teens and 20s rose by 40 percent and 35.2 percent, respectively, the data showed. (Yonhap)