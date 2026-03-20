Developed with Microsoft, "Pera Coach" converses in English and different national languages to make financial services easier to understand for all Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its role in advancing financial literacy and inclusion nationwide, finance super app GCash introduces the Philippines' first artificial intelligence–powered financial coach to be embedded in an e-wallet.

Developed with support from Microsoft and powered by enterprise-grade AI, Pera Coach (Money Coach in Filipino) converses in English and other local national languages to make financial services easier to understand. It responds contextually to user prompts like financial goals, budget considerations, and risk appetite, delivering guidance personalized to each user's financial journey.

Persistent gaps in financial literacy contribute to the low adoption of financial services like insurance and investments, with many Filipinos lacking access to clear and credible guidance. According to a 2021 survey by the central bank, just 2% of Filipino adults were able to correctly answer six basic financial literacy questions. Pera Coach aims to address these challenges by providing always-on access to clear and tailored financial education within a platform millions of Filipinos already use daily.

"Financial literacy should not feel intimidating or out of reach," said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Business at Mynt, the parent company of GCash. "With Pera Coach integrated directly into the GCash ecosystem, Filipinos can receive real-time guidance that's practical, contextual, and easy to understand, helping them make more confident financial decisions."

Leveraging AI for inclusion

Beyond the launch itself, this signals a broader GCash strategy aimed at leveraging emerging technology to solve real-world financial challenges. Microsoft echoes the transformative potential of generative AI when applied to real, everyday use cases.

"Millions of Filipinos already carry a financial platform in their pockets, but only one in four is financially literate. We've made real progress in financial access, but access without understanding isn't inclusion—it's an empowerment gap. And closing that gap is nation building," said Microsoft Philippines Country General Manager Jonathan Que.

To access Pera Coach, Filipinos need to open the GCash app, go to 'Save' or 'Invest' and tap the Pera Coach banner. For more information, visit the Help Center.

About GCash

GCash is the Philippines' #1 Finance Super App and Largest Cashless Ecosystem. Through the GCash App, users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills via partner billers nationwide; send and receive merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and much money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 6 million partner so more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash's mobile wallet operations are handled by G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt, the first and only $5 billion in the Philippines.

GCash is a staunch supporter of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly UN SDGs 5,8,10, and 13, which focus on safety & security, financial inclusion, diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, respectively.