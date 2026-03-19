GS Entec, an energy equipment and engineering unit of GS Group, said Thursday it is participating in this week’s 2026 World Smart Energy Week in Tokyo as it steps up efforts to expand its footprint in the global offshore wind market.

The event, which kicked off Tuesday, is one of Asia’s largest renewable energy exhibitions, bringing together around 1,600 companies from 67 countries.

At the exhibition, GS Entec showcased installation footage from the Yeonggwang-Nakwal offshore wind project and presented a 1:40-scale precision model of a monopile foundation, highlighting its engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

The company also screened a process video featuring its collaboration with Sif Group, a leading monopile manufacturer, underscoring its ability to meet global quality control standards.

On the sidelines of the event, GS Entec held meetings with major Japanese trading houses to explore potential supply partnerships for upcoming offshore wind projects. Industry officials expressed strong interest in the company’s automated manufacturing facilities and its capacity to produce large-scale monopiles for 15-megawatt-class turbines.

According to industry estimates, offshore wind markets in Korea and Japan are expected to reach a combined capacity of around 20.5 gigawatts by 2030, driven by carbon neutrality policies.

GS Entec plans to position its Ulsan Yongjam plant as a strategic production hub for this growth. The facility, backed by an investment of about 300 billion won ($200 million), is nearing completion of its conversion into a dedicated monopile manufacturing plant through a partnership with Sif.

Once completed in June and fully operational later this year, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 150,000 metric tons of monopiles, capable of supporting 15-megawatt-class offshore wind turbines.

“As the energy transition accelerates, the market increasingly demands proven technology and reliable supply chains,” said GS Entec CEO Huh Cheol-hong.

“Building on our monopile expertise and experience in the Yeonggwang-Nakwal project, we aim to become a trusted partner in Japan’s offshore wind market beyond Korea,” he added.