South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is launching a series of cultural programs across five major national institutions to coincide with BTS' comeback concert on March 21, aiming to deepen foreign visitors' engagement with Korean heritage.

Starting March 20, the National Museum of Korea, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the National Folk Museum of Korea, the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, and the National Library of Korea will each offer programming tied to Korean history, art, literature and traditional culture.

The ministry said it hopes the initiative will elevate South Korea's cultural profile and attract K-culture-related tourism.

National Museum of Korea

Under the theme "Korean Cultural Heritage with BTS," the museum will release English-language video guides beginning March 21, featuring curators explaining artifacts known to have inspired BTS members — including a gilt-bronze pensive bodhisattva statue and a moon jar. The museum's cultural foundation, in collaboration with entertainment company Hybe, has also developed a line of merchandise incorporating collection items, available at museum shops starting March 20.

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

From March 20 through April 19, the museum will run "MMCA: Meet K-Art," a guided tour program for international visitors led by professional docents.

National Folk Museum of Korea

Running March 20 through April 30, the museum's "K-Culture Folk Tradition with BTS" program will offer guided explanations of artifacts that have drawn the group's attention, including funeral decorations. An outdoor "K-Play Yard" will let visitors try traditional games that appeared in the "Run BTS!" YouTube series, including tuho (arrow pitching), top spinning and jegichagi (shuttlecock kicking). A weekly Saturday performance, "K-Heung Hanmadang," will highlight music from BTS songs such as "Idol" and "On" that incorporate traditional Korean elements, including traditional instruments, rhythms and hanbok garments.

National Museum of Korean Contemporary History

From March 14 through May 31, the museum will display a time capsule donated by BTS alongside related video material. Another program links the 100th anniversary of filmmaker Na Woon-gyu's 1926 silent film "Arirang" with BTS's own "Arirang" performance in 2026. A children's education program titled "Arirang of Rock" will run from April through June, exploring the folk song's role in modern Korean history and culture.

National Library of Korea

From March 20 through April 12, the library's digital branch will host "Books That Inspired BTS Music!" The exhibition will feature literary works known to have influenced the group, including Kim Yeong-nang's poem collection "Until the Peonies Bloom" and Yun Dong-ju's poem "Youth." A permanent interactive media art installation, "The Author's Notebook," will offer visitors a visual experience of Korean literary works.

A ministry official said the initiative offers the world "a precious opportunity to experience the depth and diversity of Korean culture directly, beyond BTS's music," and pledged to continue supporting policies that promote K-culture and strengthen South Korea's global cultural standing.