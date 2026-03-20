As BTS prepares to take over Gwanghwamun Square this Saturday, thousands of fans from around the world are expected to descend on the capital. For many in Army, the group's global fandom, the trip is about more than just the music — it’s about stepping into the everyday lives of the seven members.

That includes eating where they ate.

From humble neighborhood diners that sustained the group during their trainee years to the refined dining rooms they favored after becoming global stars, Seoul contains a culinary map of BTS’ journey. Here are some of the most beloved spots — complete with directions, price ranges and what to order — for fans looking to turn their trip into a full-fledged “BTS food pilgrimage.”

A taste of heritage: Haobin at Ambassador Seoul

Located inside the Ambassador Seoul — A Pullman Hotel, Haobin offers a refined Cantonese dining experience under the direction of chef Hu Deok-juk, a veteran of Chinese cuisine in Korea.

The chef, who gained wider recognition as a finalist on Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars" Season 2, shared a photo last month with RM, Jin, Jungkook and V dining at the restaurant, writing, “With global stars — I’m a fan too.”

The restaurant’s name translates to “welcoming a treasured guest,” a philosophy reflected in both its service and menu. Signature dishes include the famed “Buddha Jumps Over the Wall,” a luxurious, slow-simmered delicacy, as well as seafood-based specialties that highlight seasonal ingredients.

Address: 2F, Ambassador Seoul — A Pullman Hotel, 287 Dongho-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul

Price range: 78,000-170,000 won

Where it all began: Yoojung Restaurant

Few places are as emotionally significant to Army as Yoojung Restaurant in Gangnam. Located just above BTS’ pre-debut practice studio, this modest eatery became a second home for the members during their trainee days.

The walls are covered in BTS memorabilia, photos and fan messages, turning the space into a living archive of the group’s early years. Fans continue to visit to order the same dishes the members once ate — most notably the black pork stone pot, or "dolsot," bibimbap.

“The sizzling stone pot was filled with fresh vegetables, and the generous portion felt very comforting. I think the mixing process would make it especially interesting for international visitors," said one review on Naver.

“As you mix the rice, your appetite immediately kicks in. The refreshing bibimbap paired with the bold flavor of black pork makes for a great combination.”

The restaurant’s owner expressed heartfelt gratitude to visiting fans.

“To Army around the world — of course, Korean Army as well — I’m so, so grateful. Thank you for coming to visit ‘auntie’s home.’ I love you, and borahae.”

According to the owner, visitors hoping to avoid long wait times are advised to come during off-peak hours, particularly between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The restaurant’s enduring significance was reaffirmed when Jin returned in 2024 following his mandatory military service — a quiet yet powerful gesture that resonated deeply with fans and underscored the group’s lasting connection to its roots.

Address: 14, Dosan-daero 28-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Price range: 11,000-20,000 won

Korean barbecue: Yeongcheon Yeonghwa

For a quintessential Korean barbecue experience, Yeongcheon Yeonghwa is a favorite among BTS members and their celebrity circle. Jungkook visited ahead of his military enlistment with fellow “97-liners,” including NCT’s Jaehyun and Stray Kids’ Bang Chan.

There’s even a saying among fans: If you want to spot Jungkook, you either have to go to a concert or a barbecue restaurant. Known for his love of meat, BTS' “golden maknae” is famous for tracking down top-tier grilling spots across the capital.

Open 24 hours, the restaurant is renowned for its premium hanwoo beef, carefully aged and grilled over charcoal. Diners can enjoy a wide selection of cuts, including galbisal (boneless short rib), anchangsal (skirt steak) and kkotdeungsim (ribeye), alongside its standout yukhoe — finely sliced raw beef prepared fresh daily and praised for its delicate texture and rich flavor.

Visitors consistently highlight the quality of the dishes. “The yukhoe here goes without saying — it’s incredibly savory and flavorful,” one reviewer noted. “The galbisal is phenomenal, practically melting in your mouth. I’ve tried beef at many places, but this is the best. Even the side dishes are clean and well-balanced, making it easy to finish a whole bowl of rice alongside them.”

Address: 3, Dosan-daero 90-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Price range: 20,000-86,000 won

Comfort and care: Home Sukki

For a lighter, health-focused meal, Home Sukki offers a refined take on hot pot, blending Thailand’s suki and Japan’s shabu-shabu. Jin and J-Hope have both visited, drawn by its clean flavors and emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Meals are served as a course, beginning with an assortment of fresh vegetables, followed by thinly sliced beef for shabu-shabu and seafood. After the main course, diners typically cook kalguksu noodles in the remaining broth, finishing with a comforting juk (rice porridge) infused with the rich flavors of the meal — a hallmark of Korean-style hot pot dining.

The restaurant avoids artificial seasonings, allowing the natural taste of the ingredients to shine, while attentive table-side service ensures a relaxed, seamless experience.

Home Sukki has also been recognized by the Blue Ribbon Survey for three consecutive years. The Blue Ribbon Survey is one of Korea’s most respected restaurant guides, often compared to the Michelin Guide and based on anonymous evaluations by food experts and frequent diners.

Address: 134, Wiryeseong-daero, Songpa-gu, Seoul

Price range: 22,800-85,000 won

Italian of choice: Scopa the Chef

In the upscale neighborhood of Cheongdam, Scopa the Chef blends Italian tradition with Seoul’s chic dining scene. The restaurant embraces the rustic depth and bold flavors of southern Italian cuisine, offering a menu that reflects both authenticity and refinement. It gained wider attention after BTS member V visited, further elevating its status among fans and food enthusiasts alike.

Led by Italian chef Santino Sortino, the kitchen delivers a carefully curated selection of standout dishes. The restaurant first became known for its bottarga (salted mullet roe) pasta, while other signature items include truffle cream pasta made with paccheri and a rich king crab risotto prepared with deep, flavorful bisque. For starters, the fried abalone is a popular recommendation, adding a refined Korean touch to the Italian menu.

The space transforms throughout the day — sunlit and airy in the afternoon, intimate and elegant at night — reflecting V’s well-documented appreciation for both food and atmosphere.

Address: 2F, 13 Dosan-daero 89-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Price range: 32,000-96,000 won

Street-style comfort: Samgakji Sillim Sundae Bokkeum

For a more down-to-earth experience, this tented eatery near Samgakji offers a glimpse into Seoul’s late-night food culture. With just a handful of tables under a tarp, it resembles the pojangmacha drinking tents often seen in Korean dramas.

RM has visited, and photos of him are displayed inside alongside those of other celebrities, including Dynamic Duo and YouTube sketch comedy group Psick University. The menu is simple and geared toward snacks typically served with alcohol, including stir-fried sundae (Korean blood sausage), gopchang (beef or pork intestines) and spicy seafood dishes.

Address: 18, Hangang-daero 62-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul

Price range: 8,000-36,000 won