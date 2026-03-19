From left: Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin poses with snowboarders Choi Ga-on, Yu Seung-eun and Kim Sang-kyum after the athletes received cash awards from Shin for winning medals at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy last month. Choi, Yu and Kim received 100 million won ($67,000), 35 million won and 70 million won for gold, bronze and silver medals, respectively. The awards were funded from Shin’s personal resources, reflecting his long-standing support for Korean winter sports. (Lotte Group)
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