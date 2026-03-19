Seoul is tightening security and crowd-control measures across central landmarks, as global fans descend on the capital for BTS’ long-awaited comeback at Gwanghwamun Square this Saturday.

The area surrounding the square has already transformed into full “BTS mode,” with entry gates and steel barricades installed to regulate movement. Police estimate that as many as 260,000 people -- a crowd comparable to the 2002 FIFA World Cup celebrations -- could gather on the day of the performance.

Authorities are conducting last-minute inspections, including measures to block access to ventilation shafts and other vulnerable structures.

Police said they will apply a stadium-style crowd management system, restricting entry to designated pathways. A 1.2-kilometer stretch from Gwanghwamun Square to Seoul Plaza has been designated a high-density control zone, where real-time monitoring will determine whether to halt access. Entry will be stopped entirely if crowd density exceeds three people per square meter.

Metal detectors will also be placed at entry gates, and officers will conduct ID checks when necessary. Members of police special forces and mobile units will carry out random bag inspections, particularly of oversized bags.

A heightened anti-terror alert level will remain in effect for 72 hours beginning midnight Thursday. Civilian firearm shipments will be halted from 9 p.m. Friday, and drone-detection vehicles will be deployed to intercept unauthorized aircraft over the venue.

All ventilation shafts near the square have been sealed with protective barriers to prevent people from climbing onto them for a better view. Additional safety personnel will be stationed to keep visitors away from restricted structures.

Emergency response capacity is being expanded, with three on-site medical stations, 11 medical booths operated by Hybe and a mobile intensive care unit provided by the city. On the day of the concert, more than 6,700 police officers, 803 firefighters and roughly 8,200 city safety staff will be deployed.

Cultural heritage authorities are also on high alert. The Korea Heritage Service has tripled patrol personnel and initiated emergency inspections around Namdaemun, a national treasure, and the main performance zone.

Officials have inspected protective railings around Gwanghwamun Woldae, the large stone platform in front of the palace, as well as the perimeter walls of Gyeongbokgung, to prevent structural damage from large crowds. On Friday, when video projections are scheduled at Namdaemun, authorities will conduct additional checks on projection equipment and fire prevention systems.

As preparations intensify, reactions among city residents are mixed. The square, usually a thoroughfare for office workers, has now been lined with fences and personnel, prompting a range of emotions from pride to frustration.

Some pedestrians expressed excitement at hosting a global-scale event that highlights Korean culture. One spectator, Kim Hye-yoon, said she stopped by to watch the stage setup, calling the group “national treasures” and hoping international fans leave with a positive impression of the country.

Another office worker said it felt surreal to see a world-renowned artist performing next to her workplace.

Others voiced concerns about safety and inconvenience, saying they are wary of large crowds. Others still questioned why megasized events are repeatedly concentrated in central Seoul instead of being dispersed across regions.

Local merchants expressed both hope and hesitation, with some stocking inventory up to 10 times the usual amount, while others chose to close due to safety concerns or buildingwide shutdowns. Starbucks, Olive Young and other stores near the square plan to shorten hours or suspend operations on the day of the concert.

The comeback performance accompanies the release of the group’s first full-group album in nearly four years. BTS will unveil its fifth studio album, “Arirang,” at 1 p.m. on Friday.