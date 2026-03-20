South Korea closed 2025 with numbers that appeared to cancel each other out. Exports surpassed $700 billion for the first time, and shipments in January 2026 set another record. Yet industrial production grew by just 0.5 percent last year, the weakest pace in five years.

한국의 2025년 경제 분야는 상쇄되는 수치들로 결국 제자리걸음에 그쳤다. 수출은 사상 최초로 7억달러를 넘어섰고 2026년 1월 수출액 또한 기록을 갱신했다. 그러나 연간 산업생산은 0.5퍼센트 성장에 그쳐 5년만에 최저치를 보였다.

The economy looked triumphant from a distance and strangely inert up close. This statistical dissonance is not a quirk of timing but the signature of a deeper imbalance.

멀리서 보기에는 승승장구하는 것처럼 보이는 경제는 가까이 들여다보면 이상하리만치 무력해보였다. 이러한 상충되는 지표는 단순히 시기상의 우연이 아니라 뿌리깊은 불균형의 징후다.

The source of the illusion is semiconductors. The AI-driven chip boom has become a silicon shield, protecting headline growth while concealing a broad industrial retreat beneath it. Semiconductor output surged 13.2 percent in 2025, even as manufacturing outside of chips slipped into contraction. What once seemed cyclical now resembles a structural K-shaped split, with one arm racing upward and the other quietly eroding.

착시효과의 원인은 반도체에 있다. AI로 인한 반도체 호조는 성장지표를 보호하는 동시에 산업 전반의 침체를 감추는 실리콘 방패가 되었다. 반도체 생산은 2025년 13.2퍼센트 늘어난 반면 이를 제외한 제조업은 마이너스 성장을 보였다. 주기적인 것처럼 보였던 성장은 이제 구조적인 K형으로 나뉘는 양상을 보여 한 축은 빠르게 상승하고 다른 한 축은 조용히 약화되어 가고 있다.

The monoculture is increasingly risky. Semiconductors now account for close to 30 percent of total exports, a level that would make any commodity-dependent economy uneasy. When a nation’s fortunes hinge on a single volatile sector, diversification gives way to exposure. Korea risks becoming less an industrial ecosystem than an appendage of the global AI cycle.

이렇게 한쪽으로 치우친 성장은 갈수록 위태롭다. 반도체 수출은 이제 총수출의 30퍼센트에 육박하고 이는 어떤 원자재 의존국이라도 불안해질 수준이다. 한 나라의 미래가 변동이 큰 단일 분야에 달려있다면, 다각화는 밀려나고 위험에 노출되게 된다. 한국은 산업생태계라기보다는 세계적인 AI 산업 흐름의 종속국이 되어갈 위험이 있다.

The gains themselves are narrow. The boom is concentrated in high-end memory, especially HBM chips tied to AI servers, and offers little spillover to the broader electronics supply chain or to small and medium-sized enterprises.

수혜를 누릴 수 있는 폭 자체가 한정되어 있다. 반도체 호조는 첨단반도체, 특히 AI 서버와 관련된 HBM칩에 집중되어 있고 전자 산업 공급망 전반이나 중소기업들에게까지의 파급효과는 미미하다.

The Korea Development Institute estimates that if semiconductors are excluded, the rest of manufacturing recorded negative growth, with utilization rates sinking to the low 70 percent range, close to levels seen during past crises.

한국개발연구원에 따르면 반도체를 제외한 제조업 분야는 마이너스 성장을 기록했다. 가동률은 70퍼센트 초반으로 떨어져 지난 위기들에서 보여진 수준에 가까웠다.

Below the upper arm of the K, the picture darkens. Steel, petrochemicals and displays are not only losing competitiveness but also confronting structural displacement as China dominates legacy markets. Construction investment fell 16.2 percent in 2025, the steepest drop since 1998, reinforcing recessionary conditions despite export euphoria. Even the secondary batteries sector, long touted as a new growth engine, shrank 4.4 percent, a reminder that future-oriented industries are not immune to weak demand.

K자형 성장의 상승 곡선 아래에서 상황은 급격히 어려워진다. 제철, 석유화학, 디스플레이 산업은 경쟁력을 상실했을 뿐아니라 중국이 성숙된 시장을 장악함에 따라 구조적 도태에 직면하고 있다. 건설분야 투자는 2025년 16.2퍼센트 하락해 1998년 이후 가장 큰 하락폭을 보였다. 수출 호조에 따른 낙관론에도 불구하고 오히려 침체 상황이 심화된 것이다. 신성장 동력으로 오랫동안 내세워졌던 이차전지 분야조차도 4.4퍼센트 줄어 미래지향적인 산업 역시 수요 약세에서 자유롭지 못하다는 것을 상기시켰다.

Capital markets reflect the same asymmetry. The Kospi closed at 5,224.36 on Friday, up 24 percent in a single month. The rally, however, is a concentrated wager on a handful of champions, notably Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

자본 시장 역시 이러한 불균형을 반영한다. 코스피는 금요일 한달만에 24퍼센트 급등한 5,224.36로 마감했다. 그러나 그러한 상승장에서 자본이 몰리는 것은 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스 같은 소수의 선도 기업이다.

The red-hot stock market is not a broad vote of confidence in Korea’s underlying economy. More than 250 trillion won ($172 billion) of local money remains parked in US markets, reflecting doubts about Korea’s industrial depth.

달아오른 증시가 한국의 기초 경제에 대한 광범위한 신뢰를 보여주는 것은 아니다. 국내 자본 250조 이상이 미국 시장에 여전히 머물러 있다. 한국의 산업적 깊이에 대한 불신을 반영하는 것이다.

Policy has struggled to keep pace. The default response to economic anxiety has been the Semiconductor Special Act, as if chips were a universal remedy. Its passage last week is a positive step, but treating semiconductors as a cure-all misreads an economy where the service sector is under strain, SME output has sunk to a 10-year low and domestic demand remains brittle. There is also a risk of a form of Dutch disease, as one sector absorbs talent, subsidies and attention.

정책은 힘겹게 속도를 맞추려고 해왔다. 경제에 관한 우려에 대해 반도체가 만병통치약이라도 되는듯 정부가 내놓은 일시방편이 반도체 특별법이다. 지난주 당 법안이 통과된 것은 바람직한 진전이다. 그러나 서비스업은 삐걱거리고 중소기업 생산은 10년만의 최저치를 기록하고 국내 수요는 여전히 불안정한 상태인 경제상황에서 반도체를 만병통치약 취급하는 것은 오판을 불러온다. 특정 산업이 인재, 보조금, 관심을 모두 독점하게 되는 일종의 네덜란드병의 위험 또한 도사리고 있다.

Geopolitics sharpens the divide. Tariffs imposed under the Trump administration have weighed on cars and machinery, striking the lower arm of the K, while chips remain indispensable to global tech giants. External pressure is thus widening an imbalance that was already there.

지정학적인 요소가 이러한 불균형을 심화시킨다. 트럼프 행정부 하 부과된 관세는 자동차와 기계 분야에 부담을 더해 K형 성장의 하부 곡선에 타격을 준 반면 반도체는 글로벌 테크 대기업들에게 여전히 필수불가결한 분야다. 외부 압력은 따라서 기존의 불균형을 악화시키고 있다.

One uncomfortable reality is that South Korea’s financial indices and export charts mirror those of an advanced nation, but its industrial diversity increasingly aligns with a single-product economy.

불편한 진실 하나는 한국의 금융 지표와 수출 통계는 선진국과 같은 형태이나 산업 다각화에 있어서는 단일 제품 의존국과 점차 비슷해져가고 있다는 것이다.

The silicon shield should buy time, not complacency. It ought to be used to restructure exhausted industries, revive domestic demand and rebuild breadth before the cycle turns.

반도체라는 방패는 시간을 벌어주는 수단이어야지 안주의 핑계가 되어서는 안된다. 주기가 바뀌기 전에 동력을 잃은 산업을 재건하고, 국내 수요를 되살리고 산업을 다각화하는데 쓰여야 한다.

The real test of the Lee Jae Myung administration will not be whether the Kospi holds above 5,000. It will be whether the economy can be rebalanced before its internal asymmetry becomes a source of lasting fragility.

이재명 정부의 진정한 실험대는 코스피가 5천 이상을 유지하는지 여부에 놓여있는 것이 아니다. 내부적 불균형이 만성적인 취약함의 원인이 되어버리기 전에 경제의 균형을 되찾을 수 있는지에 달려있다.

inert 기력이 없는

dissonance 불화, 불협

monoculture 단일 재배

volatile 변덕스러운

appendage 부속물

utilization rate 가동률

complacency 안주