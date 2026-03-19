Taiwan has changed South Korea’s name in its immigration system from “Korea” to “South Korea,” in a retaliatory move over Seoul labeling Taiwan as “China (Taiwan),” despite repeated requests for a revision.

The change in how Korean nationals are labeled on Taiwan’s alien resident certificates took effect March 1, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry. The move was described as a reciprocal measure after Seoul did not revise what Taiwan considers inappropriate labeling of the island.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said it would take corresponding measures in its arrival card system, urging the South Korean government to respect its request and revise the labeling.

The latest measure follows a complaint lodged by Taiwan in December over Korea’s labeling.

The South Korean government said it is reviewing the issue, taking multiple factors into account. “This is not a new issue, so we will address it based on our fundamental position,” a Foreign Ministry official was quoted as saying.

South Korea has labeled Taiwan as “China (Taiwan)” since 2004 on immigration-related documents such as alien registration cards and visa systems. The issue resurfaced last year when Korea introduced an electronic arrival card system in February 2025 that requires foreign visitors to select their nationality from a list.

Taiwan maintains that it is an independent and sovereign entity, with its own constitution and democratically elected leadership. China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, arguing that it has historically been part of its territory.

South Korea does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan after severing ties in 1992, upon establishing relations with China. However, the two sides have maintained economic and other practical ties, operating representative offices in each other’s capitals.