GS Caltex said Thursday it has launched a carbon reduction education campaign, “CCU~S,” aimed at introducing carbon capture technology to children through interactive learning.

At the center of the campaign is a hands-on educational kit designed to explain carbon capture, utilization and storage in an accessible way. The kit uses a playful analogy, allowing children to simulate capturing carbon emissions and using them to help grow plants.

Through the activity, participants can learn key concepts of the circular economy, in which carbon is captured, reused as a resource or safely stored.

GS Caltex said it plans to expand public engagement through both online and offline channels. Selected applicants through a draw on its official blog, Media Hub, will receive a CCUS kit to try the program at home.

The company also partnered with science creator Orbit to produce a video explaining the scientific principles behind CCUS in an engaging format.

Separately, GS Caltex has conducted in-person education programs for about 500 students at seven elementary schools in Yeosu, in collaboration with the Yeosu Industrial Complex Joint Development Council.

The CCUS kit was first introduced as branded merchandise at GS Caltex’s “Energy for Sustainable Life” booth during the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, where it drew positive feedback.

Reflecting that response, the company refined the kit’s design and specifications and adopted biodegradable plastic materials that can decompose naturally through microorganisms.

A GS Caltex official said the company will continue expanding its low-carbon businesses while exploring new ways to communicate sustainability initiatives with the public.