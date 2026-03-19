The South Korean government is moving to require accommodation businesses to post standardized price lists online, in a bid to curb arbitrary overpricing.

The move comes as such practices are seen as undermining trust among international visitors, amid recent concerns over price gouging tied to BTS concerts scheduled in Seoul, Busan and Goyang through June.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Thursday it is in the early stages of revising the Enforcement Rule of the Public Sanitation Management Act. The revision would extend accommodation providers’ obligation to disclose price lists to online platforms as well as offline settings while strengthening administrative penalties for violations.

The ministry will gather public feedback on the proposal until April 27, followed by regulatory and legal reviews before the revised rules take effect.

Posted price lists have served as a deterrent against arbitrary overpricing in offline settings, as businesses are legally required to charge no more than the listed rates and may face administrative penalties for violations.

However, the rule has not been extended to online channels, raising concerns about potential price manipulation and undermining trust in the accommodation industry, particularly as a growing share of bookings is made online.

"When this rule was first introduced, it was intended to provide customers with price information in a primarily on-site business environment," a Health Ministry official said.

“However, with the rise of online bookings, the revision aims to ensure that consumers can check prices before making reservations online.”

Authorities are also moving to strengthen compliance measures for offline accommodation providers and are reviewing tougher penalties for violations.

Under current rules, establishments that fail to post price lists or charge above posted rates may receive a warning or an order to make corrections for a first offense. The revised proposal, however, would allow a single violation to result in an immediate five-day business suspension.

“By strengthening administrative sanctions, we aim to create a psychological deterrent among operators and help curb price gouging, such as sudden price increases in specific areas or during peak periods,” the official added.