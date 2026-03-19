South Korean shipbuilders and startups should seek to expand into India to capitalize on India's drive to become a global hub for manufacturing, technology and maritime industries, Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das said Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the Korea-India Future Association, a nonprofit aimed at strengthening people-to-people, academic, and cultural exchanges, Das reiterated India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing hub and expand maritime capacity.

India seeks South Korea’s expertise in precision engineering, LNG and efficient production to boost the shipbuilding industry and achieve its 2047 economic goals.

Collaboration offers South Korean firms access to a growing market and opportunities for FDI, joint ventures, and technology sharing, according to India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Das also highlighted the rising engagement of Indian youth with global cultures, noting that Korean culture is increasingly popular.

India ranks among the top five countries globally in terms of favorability, popularity and engagement with Korean content, with over 90 percent positive responses, according to the 2025 Overseas Hallyu Survey by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

Shin Bong-kil, who served as South Korea’s ambassador to India from 2018 to 2021, explained the association’s founding and highlighted India’s rising global stature, citing the scale of participation at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s leading annual conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics in New Delhi.

“When I was appointed South Korean ambassador to India in 2018, it was the India-Korea Friendship Association that hosted my welcome reception,” Shin said, adding that he was surprised Korea had no similar domestic organization focused on India.