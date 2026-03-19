Cravity released “Blast Out,” its third single album in Japan, on Thursday, Starship Entertainment has announced.

The newest endeavor consists of six tracks including the title track, which shines a light on darker, stronger shades on the nine bandmates.

Also included are “Koijyanai? Don’t You Love Me?,” which was prereleased in January, and “Paradox,” for which Serim, Allen and Woobin co-wrote lyrics. Woobin also participated in writing the melody.

The nonet will have a mini showcase in Tokyo to mark the single release, giving fans a taste of its upcoming standalone concerts to be held in Yokohama on May 15 and 16.