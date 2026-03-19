North Korea has touted a cement factory in the country's southwestern region as an exemplary case for boosting production, state media showed Thursday, in a move seen as being aimed at strengthening the people's unity following last month's key party congress.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, carried a report on the front page that highlights the Sangwon Cement Complex in North Hwanghae Province, calling for the people to learn about the "spirit of Sangwon."

The Sangwon Cement Complex is a key cement factory in North Korea, having an annual production capacity of 2 million tons of cement. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the factory March 1 in his first inspection of an economic site following the ninth party congress in late February.

The Rodong Sinmun called for the people to learn about "infinite loyalty" from the factory that has "unconditionally" been implementing the ruling party's order to boost production.

"Construction is a key sector that drives the nation's advance, development and prosperity. Cement is like ammunition," the newspaper said.

"Sangwon is not only an arsenal for construction but also a theater of heroic feats that creates the precious spirit of advancing toward greater miracles in a turbulent era and spurs the whole country forward," it added.

At the party congress, North Korea unveiled a plan to pursue construction projects nationwide. The North appears to be using the cement factory as a propaganda tool to encourage the achievement of the party's economic goals. (Yonhap)