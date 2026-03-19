Onew of SHINee is planning to visit five cities in Asia for his solo fan meetup tour, “Tough Love,” Griffin Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The tour will kick off in Taiwan capital Taipei on April 3 and will bring him back to Seoul on April 11, before visits to Hong Kong, Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. Fan meetings in Osaka will run for three days and in Tokyo two days.

The event is named after the fifth EP, which Onew brought out earlier this month, which topped iTunes albums charts in nine regions. The five-track set co-written by the singer sold over 110,000 copies in its first week, marking a career-best for Onew. The title track landed atop the Top 100 Chart on Bugs, one of the major music platforms in Korea.