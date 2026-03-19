BTS to brighten Gwanghwamun with comeback concert

BTS, 컴백 콘서트로 광화문을 밝히다

BTS is set to hold an outdoor concert on March 21 to celebrate the release of its fifth album “Arirang,” transforming Gwanghwamun Square into festival grounds.

BTS가 다섯 번째 새 앨범 "아리랑" 발매를 기념해 오는 21일 광화문 광장에서 야외 콘서트를 개최하며 이를 축제의 장으로 탈바꿈시킬 예정이다.

The event, “BTS the Comeback Live — Arirang,” will take place at Yukjo Yard, north of Gwanghwamun Square. The seven members will enter through the gates of Geunjeongmun, Heungnyemun and Gwanghwamun, passing the royal viewing platform Woldae, with the procession and concert streamed live to viewers in 190 territories via Netflix.

"BTS the Comeback Live — Arirang"은 광화문 광장 북쪽의 육조거리에서 열린다. 멤버들은 근정문, 흥례문, 광화문의 문을 차례로 통과하며 왕이 의식을 관람하던 공간인 광화문 월대 앞을 지나 입장한다. 이 행렬은 넷플릭스를 통해 전 세계 190개 지역에 생중계된다.

The performance will feature 87 professionals, including 50 dancers and 13 traditional Korean musicians, under director Hamish Hamilton, famed for Super Bowl halftime shows. For the first time, the exterior walls of Gwanghwamun and Sungnyemun will serve as media facades displaying videos highlighting Korea’s traditional culture.

이번 공연은 50명의 댄서와 13명의 국악 연주자를 포함한 87명의 전문가들로 이뤄지며, 슈퍼볼 하프타임쇼 감독으로 알려진 해미쉬 해밀턴이 연출을 맡았다. 또한 처음으로 광화문과 숭례문의 외벽이 미디어 파사드로 활용돼 한국 전통문화를 담은 영상이 상영될 예정이다.