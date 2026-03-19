JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech lending plays an important role in Indonesia's economy by expanding financing access for households and micro-entrepreneurs. Through digital platforms, it strengthens household resilience, supports microbusiness growth, and stimulates economic circulation across sectors.

A recent study by Institute for Economic and Social Research, Faculty of Economics and Business, Universitas Indonesia (LPEM FEB UI) finds AdaKami, a fintech lending platform licensed and supervised by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), contributed between IDR 6.95 – 10.96 trillion (USD 411 – 649 million) to Indonesia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024 through the multiplier effect of its loan disbursement. AdaKami has operated in Indonesia since 2018.

The study shows AdaKami's loan disbursement stimulates economic circulation by supporting household spending and business activities, generating added value across at least 185 economic sectors. The financing is estimated to support employment for 47,000 – 78,000 people across 17 sectors, including trade, education, and agriculture.

"Loan disbursement generates a ripple effect through increased household consumption and business activity, stimulating sectors such as retail, transportation, manufacturing, and primary industries. This demand ultimately drives economic activity and production," said Mohamad Dian Revindo, Deputy Head of LPEM FEB UI.

Beyond consumption support, the research highlights fintech lending's growing role in enabling microbusiness growth. Among AdaKami users who borrowed for business purposes, 53.1% used financing to increase inventory, while 28.1% reported revenue growth.

The study also indicates strong demand for accessible financing. Around 24.5% users stated that without formal financing, they would rely on savings or sell assets to meet their needs, suggesting fintech lending helps bridge financing gaps faced by many households and micro-entrepreneurs.

Encouragingly, the research finds AdaKami users demonstrate high financial literacy. 89.2% of respondents understood loan interest rates, fees, and tenors, indicating awareness of borrowing costs and financial obligations.

AdaKami Chief of Public Affairs Karissa Sjawaldy said the findings highlight how responsible fintech lending supports economic resilience and delivers broader benefits to communities.

"We believe inclusive financing access, when managed prudently and responsibly, can deliver benefits to communities. This motivates us to continue providing sustainable services while enhancing literacy so users can manage their finances responsibly and support long-term economic growth," Karissa said.

The study also found AdaKami's financing helps households meet urgent needs and maintain consumption levels, underscoring fintech lending's growing role in Indonesia's formal financial ecosystem.

Media Correspondence:

Silvia Caroline

Corporate Communications

silvia01@adakami.id