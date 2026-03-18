Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who is visiting Switzerland, held phone talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Wednesday to discuss South Korea's bid to host a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), Kim's office said.

In the 20-minute conversation held upon the request of Parmelin, Kim explained that the AI hub is an international program aimed at advancing discussions on technology, rules and education in the field of AI, according to the prime minister's office.

Kim said South Korea hopes to contribute as a country with a strong information technology capacity and requested the European country's interest in the initiative.

The Swiss president said he hopes to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and continue to hold discussions regarding the AI hub, the office noted.

Kim has been on a two-nation tour that earlier took him to the United States, which involved a visit to the UN headquarters in New York.

On Tuesday (local time), South Korea signed a letter of intent with six UN agencies outlining their willingness to cooperate for the launch of the global AI hub.