Ha Jung-woo, senior presidential secretary for artificial intelligence and future planning, will meet AMD CEO Lisa Su on Thursday, the presidential office said, to discuss cooperation with Korean chipmakers and broader AI ecosystem development.

According to the presidential office, Ha will hold talks with Su, who is visiting South Korea to meet with local tech companies including Samsung Electronics and Naver.

The two are expected to exchange views on cooperation with South Korean semiconductor firms and broader collaboration across the AI ecosystem, including the government’s plan to build an “AI highway” infrastructure.

Lim Mun-yeong, standing vice chairman of the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, will also attend the meeting.