South Korea’s food safety authorities said no imports of Chinese chicken feet linked to a recent hygiene controversy have entered the country, seeking to reassure consumers after reports of chemical bleaching at processing plants.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Wednesday it had reviewed import records following media reports that some Chinese facilities used hydrogen peroxide to whiten chicken feet, a practice that has drawn scrutiny over food safety standards.

The ministry found no evidence that the products, or processed goods derived from them, had been shipped to South Korea.

The issue gained wider attention after China’s state broadcaster CCTV aired footage of food processors using the chemical to enhance the appearance of chicken feet.

Officials said existing regulations effectively prevent such products from entering the domestic market. Raw chicken feet from China are not approved for import, and only livestock products that pass a sanitary assessment are permitted.

Overseas producers must also be registered with the ministry before export, and the facility identified in the reports is not among those authorized, officials said.

Imports of Chinese poultry into South Korea are currently limited to heat-treated products.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor imported food products to ensure safety, amid heightened public concern following the reports.