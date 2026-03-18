South Korean stocks surged more than 5 percent Wednesday, on a semiconductor rally boosted by the ongoing US chip giant Nvidia's global artificial intelligence conference. The Korean won strengthened against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed up 284.55 points, or 5.04 percent, to 5,925.03.

The index came under strong buying pressure from foreigners and institutional investors, triggering the Korea Exchange, the country's main bourse operator, to issue a buy-side sidecar near the closing bell.

Program trading for the Kospi was suspended for five minutes at 2:34 p.m., according to the KRX.

Offshore and institutional investors snapped up a combined net 4 trillion won ($2.7 billion) worth of equities. Retail investors, on the other hand, offloaded 3.9 trillion won.

Trade volume was heavy at 1.1 billion shares worth 26.1 trillion won, with winners far outnumbering losers 614 to 278.

Investors' appetite for semiconductors increased, following remarks from Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Samsung Electronics, Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

During the ongoing four-day event in California, Huang said on Monday he wants to "thank Samsung, who manufactures the Groq LP30 chip" for the company, adding that the chips are in production and would be shipped in the second half of this year.

"The stock market's sensitivity to geopolitical issues in the Middle East is markedly declining," Lee added.

Most large cap shares ended bullish.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics jumped 7.53 percent to 208,500 won, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix climbed 8.87 percent to 1,056,000 won.

Nuclear power plant builder Doosan Enerbility rose 2.78 percent to 107,300 won, on anticipations alternative energy sources would benefit from the recent spike in oil prices.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, has remained at the US$100 per barrel level for the past five sessions.

In contrast, defense shares lost ground as investors went to lock in profits. Hanwha Aerospace inched down 0.43 percent to 1,390,000 won, and LIG Nex1 retreated 2.27 percent to 689,000 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,483.1 won against the US dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up 10.5 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)