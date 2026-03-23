How far are Koreans willing to go for the perfect 'aegyosal'?

진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

기사 요약: 지방이식·필러·메이크업을 넘어, 최근에는 반영구 타투까지 등장하며 한국인의 애굣살 연출 방식이 다양해지고 있다.

[1] In South Korea’s ever-evolving beauty landscape, few features have proven as enduring or as obsessively refined as aegyosal, the subtle puff of fat just below the lower lash line.

enduring: 오래가는, 오랫동안 중요하게 여겨지는

refined: 다듬어진

puff: 부풀어 오른 상태 (a subtle puff of fat 살짝 도톰하게 올라온 지방)

[2] The naturally occurring feature, associated with youth and expression, has transformed into a carefully constructed aesthetic shaped over decades by surgery, injectables, makeup and, in the latest trend, semipermanent tattooing.

injectable: n. 주입 가능 의약품

semipermanent: 반영구적인

[3] Aegyosal tattoos are gaining traction among young people, who are turning to the low-cost, easily accessible procedure to make their eyes appear larger without the need for daily makeup or invasive surgery.

gain traction: 주목 받기 시작하다

invasive: 몸에 칼을 대는, 외과적인

[4] The term aegyosal loosely translates to “cute fat,” and its appeal lies in illusion. Aegyosal is not the same as under-eye bags caused by fatigue or aging. Rather, it is the slight volume that appears below the lower lid when smiling, creating a crescent-shaped fullness that makes the eyes look brighter, larger and more expressive. In a society where youthful softness is highly prized, this small feature carries outsized influence.

fatigue: 피로

crescent: 초승달 모양

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10696336

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638