The two co-founders of the climate advocacy group Kpop4planet have been named to National Geographic’s 33 list for 2026, marking the first time a Korean has been included in the annual recognition of global changemakers.

Kpop4planet said Wednesday that Kim Hye-kyeong and Nurul Sarifah were selected in the “Visionaries” category, which honors individuals driving breakthrough solutions to pressing global challenges.

NG33, launched last year in honor of the 33 founding members of National Geographic, recognizes figures who translate ideas into action and deliver tangible change. This year’s list includes high-profile names such as Harrison Ford, Stella McCartney and Luis von Ahn.

Founded in 2021 by Kim, a first-generation K-pop fan, and Indonesian youth activist Sarifah, Kpop4planet is a global climate campaign platform that mobilizes K-pop fandoms to push for decarbonization across industries.

Over the past five years, the group has organized campaigns targeting sectors including automotive, fashion and technology, drawing participation from more than 85,000 fans in over 80 countries.

The organization has gained international recognition for its efforts, with the co-founders previously named to BBC’s 100 Women list in 2023 and The Independent’s Climate 100 in 2024.

In a feature introducing the honorees, National Geographic described Kpop4planet as a climate justice collective that channels the persistence and enthusiasm of K-pop fans to pressure corporations into adopting environmentally sustainable practices.

According to National Geographic, the group’s activism has already led to concrete outcomes. A social media petition campaign contributed to Hyundai Motor discontinuing a deal with a coal-powered supplier, while the K-pop label behind Blackpink has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Kim said the recognition reflects the tangible impact of K-pop fans in advancing climate justice. “We are grateful that the achievements of fans who have driven real changes in corporations and governments are being acknowledged,” she said, adding that the group would continue to serve as a platform to unite such efforts.

She also emphasized the role of young Asian women, a core demographic within the K-pop fandom, noting that they are already at the forefront of various social movements and should be further empowered to take leading roles in addressing the climate crisis.

Sarifah welcomed the award as proof of the global influence of K-pop fans advocating for a better future. She also called for greater attention to cross-border climate issues, urging developed countries, including South Korea, to halt financial support that contributes to the expansion of coal power in countries such as Indonesia.

Past NG33 honorees include Yvon Chouinard, Selena Gomez and Adam McKay. This year’s list also features a diverse group of athletes, artists and activists, including NBA star Russell Westbrook and actor Ewan McGregor.