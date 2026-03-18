American artist Trevor Paglen has been named the 2026 recipient of the LG Guggenheim Award, organizers said on Wednesday, recognizing his work exploring the hidden infrastructures of artificial intelligence, surveillance and digital systems.

Paglen, the fourth honoree under the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative, will receive an unrestricted $100,000 prize as part of the five-year partnership between LG and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum aimed at supporting artists working at the intersection of art and technology.

The New York-based artist is known for making visible what are often unseen technological systems, including data extraction, computer vision and state surveillance. His multidisciplinary practice spans photography, sculpture, engineering and research, examining how digital images and machine-driven processes shape perceptions of reality.

“Paglen has undertaken foundational investigations into the infrastructures of surveillance, artificial intelligence and data extraction that shape contemporary life,” said Naomi Beckwith, deputy director and chief curator at the Guggenheim.

Paglen said his work focuses on how images and algorithms increasingly influence decisions, identities and culture.

“I’m interested in exploring new forms of vision and imagining alternative ways of seeing,” he said.

LG said the award reflects its broader focus on responsible technology development, particularly in artificial intelligence.

"As we advance our AI capabilities, we recognize that true innovation demands transparency, accountability, and a commitment to the human-centered application of technology. By celebrating Trevor’s vision, LG reaffirms its dedication to building an AI future that is not only powerful but ethically grounded and deserving of human trust,” said Seol Park, head of brand at LG Corp.

Born in 1974 in Maryland, Paglen has exhibited widely at major institutions including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Tate Modern. He received a MacArthur Fellowship in 2017 and an Electronic Frontier Foundation award in 2014.

As part of the award, Paglen will deliver a lecture-performance titled “The Lizard People Are Here!” at the Guggenheim in New York on May 18. His upcoming book, "How to See Like a Machine," is set for release on May 19.

The LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative, launched in 2022, is scheduled to name one additional award recipient in 2027. Previous winners include Stephanie Dinkins, Shu Lea Cheang and Kim A-young.