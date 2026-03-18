SINGAPORE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda shines a light on Asia's most colorful night markets, where travelers can explore vibrant local cultures and unique shopping experiences. These bustling markets provide a sensory feast of sights, sounds, and flavors, making them a must-visit for those exploring Asia.

Night markets offer more than just shopping; they are cultural hubs where visitors can engage with local traditions, taste regional delicacies, and discover handcrafted goods. From the bustling streets of Hanoi to the lively alleys of Jaipur, these markets are a gateway to understanding the heart of each destination.

Agoda has curated a list of night markets across Asia that stand out for their atmosphere, local flavors, and cultural character.

Jonker Street Night Market, Malacca, Malaysia - Set in the historic Chinatown district within Malacca's UNESCO World Heritage zone, Jonker Street Night Market combines historic architecture with a lively street-food scene. Visitors often arrive for dishes such as chicken rice balls and Nyonya laksa, while stalls selling antiques, collectibles, and handicrafts line the street. On weekends, cultural performances including Chinese opera and traditional music add to the atmosphere.

Pasar Malam, Yogyakarta, Indonesia - Yogyakarta's Pasar Malam offers a distinctly Javanese experience. The market is filled with the aromas of local dishes such as gudeg and bakpia, while nearby stalls display batik clothing, carved wood crafts, and handmade accessories. Street musicians and performers add to the evening energy, reflecting the city's strong artistic heritage.

Johari Bazaar, Jaipur, India - Johari Bazaar is renowned for traditional Indian jewelry and vibrant textiles. The market's colorful storefronts showcase intricate handcrafted pieces, including Kundan and Meenakari jewelry. For many visitors, it offers a glimpse into Jaipur's long-standing craftsmanship and trading traditions.

Temple Street Night Market, Hong Kong - Temple Street Night Market is one of Hong Kong's most recognizable evening markets. Known for its street performances and traditional fortune tellers, the market mixes cultural traditions with a wide range of goods, from Chinese handicrafts to contemporary fashion items. Its location amid the dense city streets adds to its unmistakable atmosphere.

Hanoi Night Market, Hanoi, Vietnam - Located in the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter, the Hanoi Night Market stretches across several streets filled with food stalls, souvenir vendors, and clothing sellers. Visitors often stop for classic street foods including pho and banh mi, while browsing handmade crafts and locally inspired designs.

Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand - Chiang Mai Night Bazaar is known for its unique handicrafts and souvenirs, with friendly vendors offering a relaxed shopping experience. The market's distinctive feature is its array of traditional Thai crafts, including intricate silver jewelry and handwoven textiles. The bazaar's welcoming atmosphere and diverse offerings make it a perfect spot for evening exploration.

Divisoria Night Market, Manila, Philippines - Divisoria Night Market is characterized by its bustling energy and wide range of products at bargain prices. The market is a shopper's paradise, offering everything from clothing to electronics. Its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings reflect the spirit of Manila, making it a popular destination for both locals and tourists.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Night markets bring together many of the things travelers enjoy most about visiting Asia, including local food, street life, and small independent vendors. They offer a relaxed way to explore a destination after dark and often become one of the most memorable parts of a trip. At Agoda, we love helping travelers discover these destinations and create unforgettable memories with great deals on our extensive range of accommodations, flights and activities."

For those planning their next getaway, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning your next adventure today.