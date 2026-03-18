Enhypen is showing strong staying power on Billboard charts in the US, continuing upward momentum weeks after the last release.

According to the latest chart dated March 21, the group’s seventh EP, “The Sin : Vanish,” jumped 74 spots to No. 61 on the Billboard 200. Since debuting at No. 2 on the Jan. 17 chart, the album has remained on the ranking for eight consecutive weeks.

The release also performed well across other album charts. It reclaimed the top spot on Billboard's world albums chart, after previously dropping to No. 2, while rising three places to No. 5 on the chart for top album sales.

Powered by steady album sales, streaming, radio airplay and social media activity, Enhypen climbed 17 spots to No. 52 on the Artist 100 chart.

The group recently performed at the Hello, Melbourne Music Festival in Australia, marking the group’s first visit to the country.