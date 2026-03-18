Stray Kids will release a digital single on March 25 in celebration of its eighth debut anniversary, label JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The cover image for the single “Star, Light (Stay)” features the compass motif used for the group's official light sticks. Each member contributed to the artwork by drawing their own star. Stay is the name of their official fandom community.

The group is likely to perform the single at its upcoming fan meeting in Incheon. Under the title, “Stay in Our Little House,” Stray Kids will meet and greet fans during the last weekend of March and the first weekend of April.