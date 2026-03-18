Israel says it kills Iranian security chief

Israel said Tuesday it had killed Iran's security chief, the most senior figure targeted since the war's first day, while a ‌senior Iranian official said the new supreme leader had rejected deescalation offers conveyed by intermediary countries.

Iran did not immediately comment on Israel's announcement it had killed Ali Larijani, widely viewed as one of Iran's most powerful figures and a confidant of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son and successor, Mojtaba.

In a sign of Iran's continued defiance after more than two weeks of war, the senior Iranian official who asked not to be identified ‌said the younger Khamenei had rejected proposals that were conveyed to Iran's Foreign Ministry for "reducing tensions or ceasefire with the United States." The official did not give further details.

The official said Mojtaba Khamenei had held his first foreign policy session since being named supreme leader, and had declared that it was not "the right time for peace until the United States and Israel are brought to their knees, accept defeat, and pay compensation."

He did not clarify whether the younger Khamenei, who has not yet appeared in photos or on TV since ⁠being named last week to replace his slain father, had attended the meeting in person or remotely.

The US-Israeli war on Iran is now in its third week, with at least 2,000 people killed and no end in sight.

The Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed off and US allies have rebuffed US President Donald Trump's calls for them to help reopen the vital waterway, through which about 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

Trump has ⁠called on allies to provide military assistance to ease the global economic impact by reopening the strait. Most NATO allies have informed the US they don't want to get involved in the conflict, Trump said on Tuesday, describing their position as "a very foolish mistake."

Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID!" Trump wrote on social ​media, also singling out Japan, Australia and South Korea.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in an interview with Reuters Tuesday that nobody was ready to risk the lives ‌of their people in protecting the strait.

"We have to find diplomatic ways to keep this open so that we don't have a food crisis, fertilizers crisis, energy crisis as well," Kallas said.

Oil prices rose about 3 percent Tuesday ‌as Iran renewed its strikes on oil facilities ‌in the United Arab Emirates, and are up around 45 percent since the start of the war on Feb. 28, raising concerns of a renewed spike in global inflation. The ‌World Food Program said tens of millions of people will face acute hunger if the war continues through June.

Israel targets Iran's security officials

The killing of Larijani in an Israeli strike, if confirmed, would make him the most senior figure killed by Israel and the US since the war's first day when they killed the supreme leader, other members of his ⁠family and other senior officials. Larijani, who served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was close to the slain leader but also had a reputation for pragmatic relations with other factions in the ruling system.

Israel said it had also killed another top official, Gholamreza Soleimani, who led the volunteer Basij militia, which plays a major role in domestic security.

Iranian state media confirmed Soleimani's death but did not say whether Larijani was still alive.

In a video posted on social media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled a ⁠small card out of ​his suit jacket pocket and said, "Today I erased two names on the ⁠punch card, and you see how many more to go on this batch."

Air raid sirens sound in Israel

In Israel, where Iranian missile attacks have killed 12 people, air raid sirens sounded throughout Tuesday in the commercial hub Tel Aviv and surrounding cities as loud ​blasts of interceptions were heard as far away as Jerusalem.

The barrage underscores Tehran's capacity to carry out long-range strikes despite more than two weeks of pounding by US and Israeli weapons.

The Israeli military said it was targeting "Iranian regime infrastructure" with strikes across Tehran, as well as Hezbollah sites in Beirut.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel "had, in effect already won the war," but gave no timeline for when the war might end.

More than 900 ⁠people have died since Israel began attacks on Lebanon on March 2, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Tuesday. US-based Iran human ⁠rights group HRANA said on ⁠Monday that more than ‌3,000 people have been killed in the country.

Fujairah port disrupted in third attack

Iran has responded with wide-ranging attacks on its Gulf neighbours.

Gulf Arab states, including the UAE, have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks on US diplomatic missions and military bases as well as oil infrastructure, ports, airports, ships and residential and commercial buildings.

Oil loading at the UAE port of Fujairah was at least partly halted Tuesday after a third attack in four days caused a fire at ​the export terminal. Fujairah lies on the far side of the Strait of Hormuz from the Gulf, making it one of the few ports from which the region's oil can be shipped without passing through the blockaded waterway.

UAE authorities said debris from an intercepted ballistic missile also fell in Abu Dhabi's Bani Yas area, killing one Pakistani national, while a fire caused by a drone attack was being fought at Abu Dhabi's Shah gas field. (Reuters)