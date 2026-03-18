Netflix's animation sensation "KPop Demon Hunters," which won two Oscars earlier this week, saw its original soundtrack climb on both the main singles and albums charts of the US Billboard, the latest charts showed Wednesday.

"Golden" from the soundtrack rose one place to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, logging its 38th consecutive week on the chart.

Another hit song from the soundtrack, "How It's Done," held steady at No. 86.

The film's soundtrack album climbed two spots to No. 11 on the Billboard 200, also extending its chart run to 38 weeks.

But the latest ranking reflected data from March 6 to 12, before the Academy Awards took place.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's new EP, "Deadline," fell from No. 8 to No. 41 in its second week.

Boy group Enhypen's "The Sin: Vanish" ranked No. 61, Katseye's "Beautiful Chaos" at No. 116 and Ateez's "Golden Hour: Part. 4" at No. 192.

Pop star Harry Styles claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally," while 12 of its tracks entered the Hot 100, including "American Girls" at No. 4. (Yonhap)