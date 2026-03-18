Majority of Korean companies plan to hire AI talent

대다수 한국 기업 AI 인재 채용 계획해

Nearly 70 percent of South Korean companies plan to recruit artificial intelligence personnel this year, but many are struggling to find candidates who can contribute immediately, according to a recent survey by developer growth platform Grepp.

개발자 성장 플랫폼 그렙의 최근 설문조사에 따르면, 한국 기업의 70% 가까이가 올해 AI 인력을 채용할 계획이 있으나, 즉시 투입 가능한 인재를 찾는 것에 어려움을 겪고 있다고 한다.

About 68.5 percent of respondents said they intend to hire AI staff, citing AI-driven upgrades to existing businesses (38 percent) and development of new revenue models (36.4 percent) as primary motivations. Companies are seeking both technical specialists, such as large language model engineers, and business-oriented roles, including AI project managers.

응답자의 약 68.5%가 AI 관련 인력을 채용할 의향이 있다고 답했으며, 38%가 기존 사업에 AI 기반 업그레이드를, 36.4%가 새로운 수익 모델의 개발을 주요 동기로 꼽았다. 기업들은 대규모 언어 모델 엔지니어와 같은 기술 전문가와 더불어 AI 프로젝트 관리자와 같은 경엉 중심의 인재도 찾고 있다.

However, firms report challenges in assessing practical skills and industry fit, with a shortage of job-ready junior talent (24.9 percent) identified as the top obstacle. Many companies are addressing this by prioritizing upskilling existing employees through AI and data training programs.

그러나 기업들은 실무 능력 및 업계 적합성을 평가하는 것에 어려움을 겪고 있으며, 즉시 투입 가능한 신입 인재의 부족이 24.9%를 기록하며 가장 큰 장애물로 꼽혔다. 많은 기업은 AI 및 데이터 교육 프로그램을 통한 기존 사원의 역량 강화를 우선 순위로 두며 이러한 상황에 대응하고 있다.